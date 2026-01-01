Handling client hours without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders guarantee timely session logging so no billable time is lost.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain a clear audit trail for compliance.
Workload dashboards highlight when therapists approach capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.
Tag hours by client and treatment type to produce detailed, export-ready billing reports.
Connect session time directly to client files and care plans for comprehensive insights.
ClickUp automates follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so you can focus on therapy, not tracking.
Clinical professionals and administrative teams needing precise time management
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged sessions or where hours are concentrated, and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings, session notes, and discussions are tracked and linked to the right clients automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or compliance.