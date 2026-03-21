Tracking studio hours without a dedicated system is like mixing without monitors. Here's what audio mixers face without precise time tracking software:
Automated reminders ensure every mixing session is recorded on time.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee trustworthy billing information.
Workload views highlight hours vs capacity so you can balance your team's schedule.
Every edit and approval is logged for transparent project reviews.
Tag hours for detailed reports to optimize budgeting and resource allocation.
Automated alerts and summaries let you focus on mixing, not managing time entries.
Professionals and teams that demand accurate, streamlined session tracking
No manual chasing, reporting, or error-checking. Brain automates your entire tracking process.
Set deadlines once and Brain takes care of reminders and flags missing entries.
Inquire “Who hasn’t logged session time?” or “What’s the total mixing time this week?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of hours, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings and audio discussions are logged and linked to the correct projects without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns necessary follow-ups, and generates reports automatically.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early to prevent billing or deadline problems.