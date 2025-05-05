From warehouses to supply closets, organize your inventory with ai-powered workflows, real-time updates, and powerful automations. Do your most important work, faster.
Managing inventory doesn’t have to mean juggling spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or endless manual updates. With ClickUp, you can centralize your entire inventory workflow. Easily import your existing inventory from a CSV to get started fast. Track stock levels, monitor vendor orders, assign restocks, and visualize everything in one place. Custom fields let you tailor what you track, views help you see it your way, and automations make it easy to stay ahead of low stock. Whether you’re managing a single supply closet or a complex warehouse, ClickUp gives you the flexibility and visibility to keep operations running smoothly.
Key ClickUp Features
ClickUp lets you track inventory, vendors, and restock schedules all in one place.
From Table View for data-heavy tracking to Calendar View for scheduling restocks, ClickUp offers 15+ ways to visualize your inventory and stay organized.
From summarizing inventory updates to drafting restock requests, ClickUp Brain uses AI to keep your team informed, aligned, and moving faster without the manual work.
From triggering restock tasks to updating item statuses, ClickUp Automations handle the repetitive work so your team can focus on what matters most.
