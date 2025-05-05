Managing inventory doesn’t have to mean juggling spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or endless manual updates. With ClickUp, you can centralize your entire inventory workflow. Easily import your existing inventory from a CSV to get started fast. Track stock levels, monitor vendor orders, assign restocks, and visualize everything in one place. Custom fields let you tailor what you track, views help you see it your way, and automations make it easy to stay ahead of low stock. Whether you’re managing a single supply closet or a complex warehouse, ClickUp gives you the flexibility and visibility to keep operations running smoothly.