In one click, turn entire projects into timelines then color code any section you see. It's a great way to grasp your project workflow and dependencies.
You can organize your Gantt any number of ways. Quickly restructure your views with filters like Due Date, Assignees, and Priority.
Turn on Critical Path to see what tasks are messing with deadlines. If you want to get help with any backlog, turn on Slack Time to see who has wiggle room.
Drag tasks and add dependencies to automatically reschedule starting points or due dates. It's a lot faster than typing in new information or even worse...clicking into a calendar.