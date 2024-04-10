ClickUp Dashboards

Build custom reports for almost anything

Dashboards make it easy to see everything you need, at a glance. Customize perfect reports for anything from campaign performance to team productivity, to billable hours, and more.

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Why Dashboards?

Build reports to get all your pressing questions answered, like...

"How did we do?"

Quickly see how your campaigns, pipeline, and sprint delivery have been performing. Just decide what you want to track, then ClickUp will turn complicated performance metrics into simple visuals.

software sprints dashboards

"How long did it take?"

Get answers about billable hours, time spent on tasks, and even estimates for future projects. You can set up Timesheet cards for clients or Calculation cards that automatically analyze time and give projections about work.

time tracking dashboards

"Who's going to churn?"

ClickUp's CRM reports are easy to use so you can understand who's at risk and what you can do to change their mind. Use ClickUp like any CRM, then add cards that show different charts, figure calculations, and custom widgets.

CRM Visualizations - dashboards
Still have questions?

Get answers about your dashboards

Why stare at charts when you can just ask what they mean? Ask ClickUp Brain any question, and we'll get you a reliable answer by searching every piece of data from every Dashboard you have.

ai insights dashboards
One Dashboard, finally

Everything you want to measure is right in front of you

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AI Project- Organize timelines, forecast risks, balance workloads, and keep projects on track automatically.
ClickUp

Put your data to work, with Dashboards.

Build what you need in seconds, with all of the information you need from all of your work in ClickUp.
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