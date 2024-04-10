Dashboards make it easy to see everything you need, at a glance. Customize perfect reports for anything from campaign performance to team productivity, to billable hours, and more.
Quickly see how your campaigns, pipeline, and sprint delivery have been performing. Just decide what you want to track, then ClickUp will turn complicated performance metrics into simple visuals.
Get answers about billable hours, time spent on tasks, and even estimates for future projects. You can set up Timesheet cards for clients or Calculation cards that automatically analyze time and give projections about work.
ClickUp's CRM reports are easy to use so you can understand who's at risk and what you can do to change their mind. Use ClickUp like any CRM, then add cards that show different charts, figure calculations, and custom widgets.
Why stare at charts when you can just ask what they mean? Ask ClickUp Brain any question, and we'll get you a reliable answer by searching every piece of data from every Dashboard you have.