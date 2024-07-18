Customer Story

Mayo Clinic saved 4-6 hours per week with ClickUp

Mayo Clinic

12 forms unified in ClickUp

for seamless project tracking and faster execution.

4-6 hours saved weekly

with Automations, improving operational speed.

Centralized project status

and assignments allow for easier project management practices.

Company Overview
Mayo Clinic is a leading healthcare provider known for its innovative treatments and comprehensive care. With over 75,000 employees, Mayo Clinic is dedicated to providing expert, whole-person care to everyone who needs healing.

Story Snapshot
Mayo Clinic’s PMO and Learning & Development teams faced challenges in managing multiple forms and tracking project statuses efficiently. By adopting ClickUp, they streamlined their workflows, saving 4-6 hours weekly with automations and unifying 12 forms for seamless project tracking. This centralization improved project status visibility and assignment management, significantly enhancing their overall efficiency.

  • Industry: Healthcare
  • Employees: 10,000+
  • Use Case: Project Management
MC2

The Challenge

Fragmented project management led to manual processes


The PMO and Learning & Development teams at Mayo Clinic struggled to manage their projects effectively. With multiple forms scattered across different tools, tracking project statuses and assignments was inefficient and time-consuming.

Executing this fragmented approach led to miscommunication, duplicate efforts, and difficulties in maintaining accurate project records. This led to a critical need for a unified platform that could consolidate all of their processes, improve visibility, and streamline workflows.

Tiffany Mayo Clinic

Tiffany VedamuthuProject Manager

"Moving our work into a single, automated tool was something our company aimed for. ClickUp allowed us to save time and focus on more important outcomes."

mclogo

The Solution

Project management redefined with ClickUp


Mayo Clinic’s teams turned to ClickUp to consolidate all of their project management processes into a single platform. They created a seamless workflow that enabled better tracking and execution of their projects. With ClickUp's Templates and Automations, their teams significantly saved time and ensured consistency across tasks and projects.

Centralized communication accelerates execution

Mayo Clinic’s PMO and Learning & Development teams benefited greatly from centralized communication within ClickUp, and brought in major wins for the business. Previously, managing project updates and assignments across different tools led to miscommunication and errors. With ClickUp, conversations and project management moved to tasks and comments, while executive reporting and updates are managed in Dashboards.

ClickUp's easy-to-use features made onboarding a breeze, and created more time for the PMO team to focus on more strategic initiatives.

We felt confident the staff would also feel confident using it in a short window. It ended up being our best implementation and adoption that we helped roll out!” says Tiffany.

Mayo Clinic’s teams plan to use ClickUp’s resource management features to better forecast and allocate resources for upcoming projects. This will ensure they have the right resources available, especially in times of high demand.

Dish Network Dashboard Image

The Impact

Mayo Clinic's success moves faster with ClickUp

With ClickUp, Mayo Clinic’s PMO and Learning & Development teams have drastically improved efficiency in their day-to-day operations, allowing them to focus more on strategic initiatives.

With a centralized platform to manage their work, they've increased visibility, streamlined communication, and enhanced resource planning. ClickUp has become an indispensable tool for Mayo Clinic, empowering the teams to optimize internal workflows and drive success for the organization.

Tiffany Mayo Clinic

Tiffany VedamuthuProject Manager

“ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively.”

mclogo

