Mayo Clinic’s teams turned to ClickUp to consolidate all of their project management processes into a single platform. They created a seamless workflow that enabled better tracking and execution of their projects. With ClickUp's Templates and Automations, their teams significantly saved time and ensured consistency across tasks and projects.

Centralized communication accelerates execution

Mayo Clinic’s PMO and Learning & Development teams benefited greatly from centralized communication within ClickUp, and brought in major wins for the business. Previously, managing project updates and assignments across different tools led to miscommunication and errors. With ClickUp, conversations and project management moved to tasks and comments, while executive reporting and updates are managed in Dashboards.

ClickUp's easy-to-use features made onboarding a breeze, and created more time for the PMO team to focus on more strategic initiatives.

“We felt confident the staff would also feel confident using it in a short window. It ended up being our best implementation and adoption that we helped roll out!” says Tiffany.

Mayo Clinic’s teams plan to use ClickUp’s resource management features to better forecast and allocate resources for upcoming projects. This will ensure they have the right resources available, especially in times of high demand.