The Challenge
Fragmented project management led to manual processes
The PMO and Learning & Development teams at Mayo Clinic struggled to manage their projects effectively. With multiple forms scattered across different tools, tracking project statuses and assignments was inefficient and time-consuming.
Executing this fragmented approach led to miscommunication, duplicate efforts, and difficulties in maintaining accurate project records. This led to a critical need for a unified platform that could consolidate all of their processes, improve visibility, and streamline workflows.
Tiffany VedamuthuProject Manager
"Moving our work into a single, automated tool was something our company aimed for. ClickUp allowed us to save time and focus on more important outcomes."