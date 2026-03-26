[VibeUp Hero]
We made vibe coding actually work — for work
Traditional vibe coding results in endless frustration - wasting time, losing data, and zero adoption
The old way
- Building apps no one uses
- Security
- Endless bugs
- Disconnected from context & data
- New user provisioning
The better way
- Apps built where everyone works
- Uses enterprise-grade security, every time
- Built from trusted primitives (not brittle code)
- Uses your company context
- Share with ClickUp users
Bring your data or start from scratch
Apps from your knowledge & context
VibeUp apps use ClickUp’s powerful, familiar primitives - in the same place everyone already works
Apps from scratch (new databases)
Traditional vibe coding results in endless frustration - wasting time, losing data, and zero adoption
Enterprise-grade
Everywhere
24/7 support
See it in action
Watch Dean, Head of Product Strategy, show the power of VibeUp