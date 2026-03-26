[VibeUp Hero]

We made vibe coding actually work — for work

Traditional vibe coding results in endless frustration - wasting time, losing data, and zero adoption

The old way

  • Building apps no one uses
  • Security
  • Endless bugs
  • Disconnected from context & data
  • New user provisioning

The better way

  • Apps built where everyone works
  • Uses enterprise-grade security, every time
  • Built from trusted primitives (not brittle code)
  • Uses your company context
  • Share with ClickUp users

Bring your data or start from scratch

Apps from your knowledge & context

VibeUp apps use ClickUp’s powerful, familiar primitives - in the same place everyone already works

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Apps from scratch (new databases)

Traditional vibe coding results in endless frustration - wasting time, losing data, and zero adoption

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Enterprise-grade
Everywhere

24/7 support
SOC 2 TYPE II
ISO 27001
GDPR
HIPAA
SOC 2 TYPE IIISO 27001GDPRHIPAA

See it in action

Watch Dean, Head of Product Strategy, show the power of VibeUp

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Vibecode your first app today

VibeUp desktop app
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT