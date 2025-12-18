Super
Agents
A new era of humans,
with AI Super Agents.
They’re just like humans
Maximize human productivity with agentic teammates - @mention, assign tasks, & message directly. Choose when, how, and what they work on - always improving with infinite knowledge & memory.
Infinite Memory. Intelligence from contextual engagement & task interactions.
SAVE 2 DAYS EVERY WEEK, GUARANTEED.
Delegate everything
Tag them in just like any human teammate and watch them adapt to your workflows, integrate with your tools, and execute with superhuman capabilities.
Agents for everything
The world’s only infinite agent catalog where anyone can create and customize agents for any type of work imaginable.
PM Agents
Sales Agents
Coding Agents
async function deployAgent() { const agent = new SuperAgent(); agent.configure({ model: "Development", memory: true, tools: ["web", "code", "data"] }); await agent.train(dataset); await agent.optimize(); return agent.deploy({ env: "production", scale: "auto" }); } const result = await deployAgent(); console.log(result.status);
Designer Agents
Custom Agent
Super Agents created in ClickUp
One prompt spins up an entire team
Your goals, workflows, and frustrations - automatically delegated to a team of agents.
Do more than humanly possible
“The holy grail of what enterprises are chasing - this is a game changer for work productivity.”
— Jay Hack, CEO of Codegen
The only agents that work like humans - with infinite skills
Send Email
You can assign them to issues, add them to projects, or @mention them in comment threads.
Collaborate alongside humans
Just like a highly skilled teammate
Managed by humans
Agents have managers
Become superhuman,
with Super Agents.
AI without context and engagement is useless.
— Every AI Expert
Memory
AI agents are sophisticated software entities designed to operate autonomously within digital environments.
Agents have episodic memory, agent preferences memory, short-term memory and long-term memory
Proprietary Agentic Technology
Our custom platform uses contextual engagement, orchestration, and fine-tuning to provide maximum human productivity.
— Zeb Evans, CEO
Agent Analytics
Measure productivity across teams, monitor trends, and spot your top performers.
Ambient Awareness
Instantly respond to your questions - giving you accurate, context-aware answers.
Live Intelligence
Actively monitors all context to capture & update knowledgebases for people, teams, projects, decisions, updates, and more.
Infinite Knowledge
Proprietary real-time syncing engine with world-class retrieval from fine-tuned embeddings. Enterprise search from infinite connected knowledge.
BrainGPT
Proprietary models, architecture, and evals.
Optimized Orchestration
Route to the best models from intent.
Self-Learning
Continuous learning and improvement.
Human-level Memory
Short, Long-Term, & Episodic Memory.
Sub-Agent Architecture
Multi-agent collaboration and delegation.
Deep Research & Compression
Research optimally from compressed context.
Agentic User Security
Completely proprietary AI user data model compatible with all enterprise security systems, and familiar to all humans.
Implicit & Explicit Access, with Custom Permissions
Built on the same battle-tested user data model your team already uses - Super Agents can inherit implicit access, have explicit permissions, and be given access manually.
Audit everything
Extraordinary alignment with humans with advanced execution.
Zero data retention.
Zero training.
More secure than using OpenAI, Gemini directly.
Reflection
Advanced execution loops that ensure Agents constantly reflect on work they're doing.
When we optimize, you save $
When our teams save on AI costs, we pass them onto you. When sudden increases in AI costs occur as a result of new models or other changes, we subsidize the cost so you don't see any sudden increases on credit usage.