THE world’s ONLY human-level ai agents

They’re just like humans

Maximize human productivity with agentic teammates - @mention, assign tasks, & message directly. Choose when, how, and what they work on - always improving with infinite knowledge & memory.

Human Powers

SuperPowers

SuperIntelligence

Infinite Memory. Intelligence from contextual engagement & task interactions.

SAVE 2 DAYS EVERY WEEK, GUARANTEED.

Delegate everything

Assign
Mention
Skills
24/7
Automated
Knowledge
Message
Ambient
AI Agent

Tag them in just like any human teammate and watch them adapt to your workflows, integrate with your tools, and execute with superhuman capabilities.

CAPABILITIES

Agents for everything

The world’s only infinite agent catalog where anyone can create and customize agents for any type of work imaginable.

PM Agents

PM Agents character

Sales Agents

Sales Agents characterSales Agents ball decoration

Coding Agents

Coding Agents character
async function deployAgent() {
  const agent = new SuperAgent();
  agent.configure({
    model: "Development",
    memory: true,
    tools: ["web", "code", "data"]
  });

  await agent.train(dataset);
  await agent.optimize();

  return agent.deploy({
    env: "production",
    scale: "auto"
  });
}

const result = await deployAgent();
console.log(result.status);

Designer Agents

Designer Agents characterDesigner Agents cube decoration

Custom Agent

Custom Agent character
Super Agents created in ClickUp

Multi-agent orchestration diagram showing specialized agents working in parallel

ANYONE BUILDS AGENTS IN 60 SECONDS

One prompt spins up an entire team

Your goals, workflows, and frustrations - automatically delegated to a team of agents.

[infinite skills]

Do more than humanly possible

“The holy grail of what enterprises are chasing - this is a game changer for work productivity.”

— Jay Hack, CEO of Codegen

The only agents that work like humans - with infinite skills

Send Email

You can assign them to issues, add them to projects, or @mention them in comment threads.

AI Agent InterfaceAI Agent Character
Create like humans - Agent interface showing document creation

Collaborate alongside humans

Just like a highly skilled teammate

Managed by humans - Team structure with agents and managers

Managed by humans

Agents have managers

Become superhuman,
with Super Agents.

Manage projects
Write copy
Analyze data
Draft emails
Track expenses
Manage invoices
Track keywords
Create agendas
Plan campaigns
Create briefs
Monitor trends
Triage bugs
Book meetings
Set reminders
Track conversions
Transcribe audio
Proofread content
Summarize text
Send messages
Create dashboards
Design mockups
Debug code
Send invites
Build decks
Update styleguides
Survey users
Track backlinks
Fix errors
Send updates
Log feedback
Answer questions
Revise documents
Competitive analysis
Automate tasks
Design logos
Optimize content
Troubleshoot issues
Manage calendars
Record minutes
Maintain wikis
Conduct studies
Respond to inquiries
Compile data
Prepare presentations
Audit websites
Draft reports
Edit videos
Perform audits
Resolve tickets
Manage schedules
Create summaries
Handle correspondence
Interpret results
Document processes
Curate content
Synthesize information
Design graphics
Improve rankings
Diagnose problems
Coordinate events
Capture ideas
Update manuals
Gather insights
Process requests
Analyze metrics
Prepare budgets
Boost visibility
Implement solutions
Manage timelines
Maintain records
Collect data
Track progress
Create flowcharts
[SUPERINTELLIGENCE]

intelligence

AI without context and engagement is useless.

— Every AI Expert

Capabilities

AI Super Agent Memory Illustration

Memory

AI agents are sophisticated software entities designed to operate autonomously within digital environments.

Agents have episodic memory, agent preferences memory, short-term memory and long-term memory

[Technology]

Proprietary Agentic Technology

Our custom platform uses contextual engagement, orchestration, and fine-tuning to provide maximum human productivity.

— Zeb Evans, CEO

Agent Analytics

Measure productivity across teams, monitor trends, and spot your top performers.

WORKSPACE AI PERCENTILE

0%

Program Manager
Program Manager
123
Content Creator
Content Creator
90
QA Tester
QA Tester
87
Marketing Strategist
Marketing Strategist
73
QA Tester
QA Tester
62
QA Tester
QA Tester
62

Ambient Awareness

Instantly respond to your questions - giving you accurate, context-aware answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED

22 AGENTS ONLINE

Next milestone

25,000

Milestone complete

20,000

Milestone complete

10,000

Live Intelligence

Actively monitors all context to capture & update knowledgebases for people, teams, projects, decisions, updates, and more.

Live Intelligence Radar

Infinite Knowledge

Proprietary real-time syncing engine with world-class retrieval from fine-tuned embeddings. Enterprise search from infinite connected knowledge.

Infinite Knowledge illustration

BrainGPT

Proprietary models, architecture, and evals.

Optimized Orchestration

Route to the best models from intent.

Self-Learning

Continuous learning and improvement.

Human-level Memory

Short, Long-Term, & Episodic Memory.

Sub-Agent Architecture

Multi-agent collaboration and delegation.

Deep Research & Compression

Research optimally from compressed context.

[Security]

Agentic User Security

Completely proprietary AI user data model compatible with all enterprise security systems, and familiar to all humans.

Implicit & Explicit Access, with Custom Permissions

Built on the same battle-tested user data model your team already uses - Super Agents can inherit implicit access, have explicit permissions, and be given access manually.

INTEGRATIONS
SUPER KNOWLEDGE
SHARING
CAPABILITIES
PERMISSIONS
ENGAGEMENT FUNCTIONALITY
Agent Security Model

Audit everything

Extraordinary alignment with humans with advanced execution.

Audit everything visualization

Zero data retention.
Zero training.

More secure than using OpenAI, Gemini directly.

Zero data retention visualization

Reflection

Advanced execution loops that ensure Agents constantly reflect on work they're doing.

Super Fair Billing policy

When we optimize, you save $

When our teams save on AI costs, we pass them onto you. When sudden increases in AI costs occur as a result of new models or other changes, we subsidize the cost so you don't see any sudden increases on credit usage.

Super Agent Billing Policy

Try Super Agents today

Super Agent with green maskSuper Agent with blue maskSuper Agent with orange maskSuper Agent with purple maskSuper Agent with pink mask