Last updated 1 month ago

How to create autocompletion for ReadMe documents.

iunderstand you want to implement auto-completion for markdown links based on the "slug" values from the YAML frontmatter of files in the readme/ folder. While I can't directly modify Cursor or store information for other users, I can suggest an approach to achieve this functionality: Create a script to scan all markdown files in the readme/ folder and extract their slug values. Store these slug values in a JSON file or a simple database. Implement a custom extension or plugin for your text editor (in this case, Cursor) that reads this JSON file or database. Use this data to provide auto-completion suggestions when typing markdown links. Here's a sample script to extract and store the slug values:

Copy Copied const fs = require ( 'fs' ) ; const path = require ( 'path' ) ; const yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ) ; const readmeDir = path . join ( __dirname , 'readme' ) ; const slugs = [ ] ; function extractSlugFromFile ( filePath ) { const content = fs . readFileSync ( filePath , 'utf8' ) ; const match = content . match ( / ^---

([\s\S]*?)

--- / ) ; if ( match ) { const frontmatter = yaml . load ( match [ 1 ] ) ; if ( frontmatter && frontmatter . slug ) { slugs . push ( frontmatter . slug ) ; } } } function scanDirectory ( dir ) { const files = fs . readdirSync ( dir ) ; files . forEach ( file => { const filePath = path . join ( dir , file ) ; const stat = fs . statSync ( filePath ) ; if ( stat . isDirectory ( ) ) { scanDirectory ( filePath ) ; } else if ( path . extname ( file ) === '.md' ) { extractSlugFromFile ( filePath ) ; } } ) ; } scanDirectory ( readmeDir ) ; fs . writeFileSync ( 'slugs.json' , JSON . stringify ( slugs , null , 2 ) ) ; console . log ( 'Slugs extracted and saved to slugs.json' ) ;

This script will create a slugs.json file containing all the slug values. You can then use this file as a source for auto-completion in your editor. For Cursor specifically, you might need to develop a custom extension that reads this JSON file and provides auto-completion suggestions. The exact implementation would depend on Cursor's extension API. As for sharing this functionality with other Cursor users, you could: Package this as a Cursor extension and publish it to the Cursor marketplace (if one exists). Share the script and instructions for setting up the auto-completion in your project's documentation. Remember to update the slugs.json file whenever you add or modify markdown files in your project. Can you give me the outline or a cursor extension?

Here's an outline for a Cursor extension that could provide auto-completion for markdown links based on slug values:

Copy Copied import * as vscode from 'vscode' ; import * as fs from 'fs' ; import * as path from 'path' ; function loadSlugs ( ) : string [ ] { const slugsPath = path . join ( __dirname , 'slugs.json' ) ; const slugsContent = fs . readFileSync ( slugsPath , 'utf-8' ) ; return JSON . parse ( slugsContent ) ; } function provideCompletionItems ( document : vscode . TextDocument , position : vscode . Position ) { const linePrefix = document . lineAt ( position ) . text . substr ( 0 , position . character ) ; if ( ! linePrefix . endsWith ( '](doc:' ) ) { return undefined ; } const slugs = loadSlugs ( ) ; return slugs . map ( slug => new vscode . CompletionItem ( slug , vscode . CompletionItemKind . Value ) ) ; } export function activate ( context : vscode . ExtensionContext ) { const provider = vscode . languages . registerCompletionItemProvider ( 'markdown' , { provideCompletionItems } , ':' ) ; context . subscriptions . push ( provider ) ; } export function deactivate ( ) { }

This outline includes: A function to load slugs from a JSON file. A function to provide completion items when the user types ](doc:. Activation and deactivation functions for the extension. To turn this into a full Cursor extension, you would need to: