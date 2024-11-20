Last updated 1 day ago

Webhook signature

All requests sent to your webhook endpoints are signed to ensure you can verify that the traffic is genuinely coming from ClickUp.

We use a hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) to sign requests.

When creating a webhook the webhook.secret in returned in the response object. Each incoming webhook request to your server will use this secret to generate a signature.

This signature is included in the X-Signature HTTP header, allowing the client to verify it was created using the same secret.

👀 Note Signatures are always digested in hexadecimal format.

Example webhook request

Header

Copy Copied Content-Type: application/json X-Signature: f7bc83f430538424b13298e6aa6

Body

Copy Copied { "webhook_id" : "7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627" , "event" : "taskCreated" , "task_id" : "c0j" }

The X-Signature value in this example was created by hashing the request body using the provided secret and the SHA-256 algorithm.

To verify the signature, the client can generate a hash signature using the same algorithm and secret, and compare the values.

Example using Node.js:

Below is a Node.js example for verifying the signature. For examples in other languages, see this repository.

👀 Note In this example, the body is already a string. If you are using an HTTP client that automatically parses request bodies, make sure to stringify the object without adding white spaces.