Webhook signature
All requests sent to your webhook endpoints are signed to ensure you can verify that the traffic is genuinely coming from ClickUp.
We use a hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) to sign requests.
When creating a webhook the
webhook.secret in returned in the response object. Each incoming webhook request to your server will use this secret to generate a signature.
This signature is included in the
X-Signature HTTP header, allowing the client to verify it was created using the same secret.
👀 Note Signatures are always digested in hexadecimal format.
Example webhook request
Header
Content-Type: application/json
X-Signature: f7bc83f430538424b13298e6aa6
Body
{
"webhook_id": "7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627",
"event": "taskCreated",
"task_id": "c0j"
}
The
X-Signature value in this example was created by hashing the request body using the provided secret and the SHA-256 algorithm.
To verify the signature, the client can generate a hash signature using the same algorithm and secret, and compare the values.
Example using Node.js:
Below is a Node.js example for verifying the signature. For examples in other languages, see this repository.
👀 Note In this example, the body is already a string. If you are using an HTTP client that automatically parses request bodies, make sure to stringify the object without adding white spaces.
const crypto = require('crypto');
const key = 'secret'; // from the webhook object, stored in your DB
const body = '{"webhook_id":"7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627","event":"taskCreated","task_id":"c0j"}';
const hash = crypto.createHmac('sha256', key).update(body);
const signature = hash.digest('hex');