Last updated 1 day ago

List payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Lists are created or updated.

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

date : The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.

: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds. field : The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook.

: The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook. user : The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.

: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook. before : The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook.

: The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook. after : The state of the List after the change that triggered the webhook.

listCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new List is created in your Workspace. We also send the spaceUpdated for the Space where the new List is created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "listCreated" , "list_id" : "162641234" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

List Created: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new List was created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "7002367" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

listUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is updated. The below example was sent when a List was renamed.

Copy Copied { "event" : "listUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "8a2f82db-7718-4fdb-9493-4849e67f009d" , "type" : 6 , "date" : "1642740510345" , "field" : "name" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : "webhook payloads 2" , "after" : "Webhook payloads round 2" } ] , "list_id" : "162641285" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

listDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a List is deleted.