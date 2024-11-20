Last updated 1 day ago

Views

You can create, update, delete, group, sort, and filter views at any level of the ClickUp hierarchy using the API.

To get task information displayed in a view, use the Get View Tasks endpoint.

👍 Tip Explore the View endpoints.

View Type

The view type determines the view's format. Supported values are:

list

board

calendar

gantt

👀 Note Page views, such as Docs and Whiteboards, are not supported through the public API.

View Parent

The parent parameter specifies where the view is located in the ClickUp hierarchy and must include the ID of the Workspace, Space, Folder, or List.

The available parent.type values are:

Team (everything level): 7

Space: 4

Folder: 5

List: 6

View Object Example