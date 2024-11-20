Learn about the limitations of formatting when importing or exporting Docs.
Text
The following elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.
|Element
|Plain and markdown text support
|Normal text
|Yes
|Heading 1
|Yes
|Heading 2
|Yes
|Heading 3
|Yes
|Heading 4
|Yes
|Alignment
|No
|Checklist
|No
|Bulleted List
|Yes
|Numbered List
|Yes
|Toggle List
|No
|Banner
|No
|Code Block
|Yes, but code formatting is lost
|Quote
|Yes
Inline
Inline elements are not supported by plain or markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.
Views
Views are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.
Embeds
The following embed elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:
|Element
|Plain and markdown text support
|YouTube
|No
|Vimeo
|No
|Loom
|No
|Miro
|No
|Giphy
|No
|Google Drive
|No
|Google Slides
|No
|Google Docs
|No
|Google Sheets
|No
|Attachment
|Yes, but sizing is not retained
|Embed a task
|No
|Embed a Doc
|No
|Embed a Whiteboard
|No
|Embed org chart
|No
Formatting
The following formatting elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:
|Element
|Plain and markdown text support
|Bold
|Yes
|Italic
|Yes
|Underline
|No
|Strikethrough
|Yes
|Indent
|No
|Inline code
|Yes
|Website link
|Yes
Advanced blocks
The following advanced block elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:
|Element
|Plain and markdown text support
|Synced content
|No
|Columns
|No
|Divider
|Yes
|Button
|Yes, but it turns into an unformatted link
|Table of contents
|No
|Table
|Yes, but it loses formatting
|Sticky table of contents
|No
|New slide
|No
Text colors, background colors, and badges
Text colors, background colors, and badges are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.
Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis
Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.