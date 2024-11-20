Last updated 1 day ago

Learn about the limitations of formatting when importing or exporting Docs.

Text

The following elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Element Plain and markdown text support Normal text Yes Heading 1 Yes Heading 2 Yes Heading 3 Yes Heading 4 Yes Alignment No Checklist No Bulleted List Yes Numbered List Yes Toggle List No Banner No Code Block Yes, but code formatting is lost Quote Yes

Inline

Inline elements are not supported by plain or markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Views

Views are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Embeds

The following embed elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

Element Plain and markdown text support YouTube No Vimeo No Loom No Miro No Giphy No Google Drive No Google Slides No Google Docs No Google Sheets No Attachment Yes, but sizing is not retained Embed a task No Embed a Doc No Embed a Whiteboard No Embed org chart No

Formatting

The following formatting elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

Element Plain and markdown text support Bold Yes Italic Yes Underline No Strikethrough Yes Indent No Inline code Yes Website link Yes

Advanced blocks

The following advanced block elements are supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs:

Element Plain and markdown text support Synced content No Columns No Divider Yes Button Yes, but it turns into an unformatted link Table of contents No Table Yes, but it loses formatting Sticky table of contents No New slide No

Text colors, background colors, and badges

Text colors, background colors, and badges are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.

Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis

Covers, icons, comments, page styles, and wikis are not supported by plain and markdown text when importing or exporting Docs.