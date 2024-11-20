Last updated 1 day ago

Common errors

Unsuccesful requests will return an HTTP status code other than 200 . They'll include a JSON error message and error code.

XMLHttpRequest from origin has been blocked by CORS policy

This error is displayed when you make requests directly from a local environment or frontend application, such as Javascript Axios or Fetch. You can create a proxy script using any server-side language and then use Javascript to send requests.

Rate limit reached

HTTP status code 429

The API is rate limited per OAuth and personal token. You'll receive a 429 HTTP status code response if you exceed the rate limit.

Team not authorized

OAUTH_023 , OAUTH_026 , OAUTH_027 , and OAUTH_029 to OAUTH_045

This error is thrown when a team (Workspace) was not authorized by the user for a particular access token.

Token not found

OAUTH_019 , OAUTH_021 , OAUTH_025 , OAUTH_077

This error is thrown if authorization is revoked by the user.

Authorization Header Required

OAUTH_017

The authorization token was missing in the Authorization header of the request.

Client Not Found

OAUTH_010

The client application was not created correctly.

Error code

Redirect URI not passed

OAUTH_017

The redirect URI was not present during the OAuth authentication flow.

Redirect URI does not match the redirect uris of this application

OAUTH_007

The redirect URI must be registered with your client application.

Webhook configuration already exists

OAUTH_171

A webhook has already been created using this configuration and location.