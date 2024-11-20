Upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API. This guide outlines the key requirements for file uploads.
👀 Note
For detailed code examples, refer to the Create Task docs.
Key Requirements
-
Content-Type
: Use
multipart/form-datain your request header, not
application/json.
-
File Upload Structure
:
-
Attach files using the
attachment[]array (e.g.,
attachment[0],
attachment[1]).
-
Optional query parameters:
custom_task_ids,
team_id.
- Attach files using the
Limitations
- The maximum file size is 1 GB.
- No limitations on file types.
API Endpoint
- Endpoint : Create Task Attachment
-
Method
:
POST
- Authorization : Requires a valid API token.
Error Handling
The API returns a
4xx error, with the error code
GBUSED_005 when the account storage limit has been exceeded.
Using Postman?
You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.