Upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API. This guide outlines the key requirements for file uploads.

👀 Note

For detailed code examples, refer to the Create Task docs.

Key Requirements

  • Content-Type : Use multipart/form-data in your request header, not application/json .
  • File Upload Structure :
    • Attach files using the attachment[] array (e.g., attachment[0] , attachment[1] ).
    • Optional query parameters: custom_task_ids , team_id .

Limitations

  • The maximum file size is 1 GB.
  • No limitations on file types.

API Endpoint

Error Handling

The API returns a 4xx error, with the error code GBUSED_005 when the account storage limit has been exceeded.

Using Postman?

You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.

