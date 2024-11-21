Last updated 6 hours ago

Authentication

Personal Token

Use a personal API token for individual or testing purposes. Personal tokens begin with pk_ . Add the token to the Authorization header: Authorization: {personal_token} .

Generate or regenerate a Personal API Token

Log in to ClickUp. In the upper-right corner, click your avatar. Select Settings . In the sidebar, click Apps . Under API Token , click Generate or Regenerate . Click Copy to copy the personal token to your clipboard. Personal tokens never expire.

Build Apps for others - OAuth Flow

To allow others to use your app, implement the OAuth2 flow so each user has their own token for accessing their ClickUp resources.

OAuth resources and specs:

Authentication: OAuth 2.0

OAuth 2.0 Grant Type: Authorization Code . Learn more .

. Learn more . Authorization URL: https://app.clickup.com/api

Access Token URL: https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/oauth/token

👀 Note ClickUp uses the authorization code grant type. Use your personal API key to use the Try-It feature in the API docs.

Step 1: Create an OAuth app

Only <<glossary:Workspace>> owners or admins can create OAuth apps.

Log in to ClickUp. In the upper-right corner, click your avatar. Select Settings . In the sidebar, click Apps . Click Create new app . Name the app and add a redirect URL . You'll receive a client_id and secret .

Step 2: Retrieve an Authorization Code

Send users to this URL to connect their ClickUp account: https://app.clickup.com/api?client_id={client_id}&redirect_uri={redirect_uri}

You can also add a state parameter: https://app.clickup.com/api?client_id={client_id}&redirect_uri={redirect_uri}&state={state}

👀 Note Non-SSL redirect URIs may not be supported in the future.

Users will be redirected back to the redirect_uri with the authorization code after logging in.

Select Workspaces

Users can authorize one or more Workspaces. Use the Get Authorized Teams (Workspaces) endpoint to see which Workspaces are authorized. Redirect users to the authorization URL to modify Workspace permissions.

Step 3: Request a Token

Use the Get Access Token endpoint with client_id , client_secret , and code to get the access token. This token is used in the Authorization header for all API requests made on behalf of the user.

The access token currently does not expire. This is subject to change.

Learn more about OAuth: