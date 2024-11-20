Last updated 1 day ago

ClickUp API 2.0

Build your own custom integrations and ClickUp apps with our public Application Programming Interface (API).

ClickUp API docs can all be executed against your ClickUp account. Eith provide the UI with your personal API key or login and your credentials will be prefilled.

The following guides give a quickstart on how to use the ClickUp API and expand on the features available.

API v2 and v3

In the API reference section you will find a few individual endpoints that are defined as API v3. We're working on updating the rest of the API to v3 and provide a dedicated guide for API v3. In the meantime, please familiarize yourself with the differences between API v2 and v3.

Authentication

Rate limits

The ClickUp API enforces request rate limits per token. Rate limits vary depending on your Workspace Plan.

Plan limits

API endpoints vary depending on your plan.