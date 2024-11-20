Last updated 1 day ago

Rate Limits

The ClickUp API applies rate limits per token. These limits apply to both personal and OAuth tokens and vary by Workspace Plan of the workspace hosting the token.

Rate Limits by Workspace Plan

Free Forever, Unlimited, Business : 100 requests per minute per token.

: 100 requests per minute per token. Business Plus : 1,000 requests per minute per token.

: 1,000 requests per minute per token. Enterprise : 10,000 requests per minute per token.

Error handling

If you exceed the rate limit, the API returns a HTTP 429 status code. The response header on error contains

X-RateLimit-Limit - Current rate limit for the token.

- Current rate limit for the token. X-RateLimit-Remaining - Number of requests remaining in the current rate limit window.

- Number of requests remaining in the current rate limit window. X-RateLimit-Reset - Time when the rate limit will reset, in Unix timestamp format.