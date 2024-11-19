Views
When a user runs a command, you can display a view of information and actions.
Text
You can use a view to display text when a user runs a command.
{
"view": "Ahoy, world!"
}
View types
You can pick one of three different view types, using the
type parameter.
List view
Use a List view to display a list of options to the user when they run a command.
Masonry view
Use a Masonry view to display a grid of items with images to the user when they run a command.
Form view
Request and capture some input from the user. You can send the form data using a GET or POST request.