Views

When a user runs a command, you can display a view of information and actions.

Text

You can use a view to display text when a user runs a command.

Copy Copied { "view" : "Ahoy, world!" }

View types

You can pick one of three different view types, using the type parameter.

Use a List view to display a list of options to the user when they run a command.

Use a Masonry view to display a grid of items with images to the user when they run a command.

Request and capture some input from the user. You can send the form data using a GET or POST request.