Tokens
Tokens allow you to customize how the command's parameters are displayed.
Parameters
- paramName : The name of the parameter associated with this token. These parameters are typically added with ActionMoveAddParam .
- label : Optional. The label for the token. By default, the parameter's name is used.
- icon : Optional. The Icon for the token.
{
"tokens": [
{
"paramName": "image",
"label": "Moon",
"icon": "🌜"
}
],
"view": {
"type": "masonry",
"options": [
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156",
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156"
},
"moveAction": {
"type": "add-param",
"name": "image",
"value": "moon"
}
}
]
}
}