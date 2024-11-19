Send Slack Message
Use this practical example of a cloud command to show a list of Slack users and quickly jump to a DM thread.
Some commands may require some configuration, which you might not want to add to your command source code. For example, you might need an API key.
Cloud Commands include an interface for your command to collect configuration data, the Config operation which is then sent alongside each command run.
The first time you run this command, it asks for the Slack Bot authentication token, then shows the list of users in Slack. If a user is selected, the Slack desktop is opened directly to the DM thread of the selected user.
Code example
#!python
# -*- coding: utf-8 -*-
from flask import Flask, jsonify, request
from requests import get
MIN_TOKEN_LEN = 10
HELP_TEXT = """
To obtain the token,\n
- Create a Slack App at [Slack Apps page](https://api.slack.com/apps) (from scratch);
- Click **Bots**, then **Review Scopes to Add**;
- Add **users:read** Bot Token scope and then click **Install to Workspace** above;
- Copy bot token and paste in this field.
"""
app = Flask(__name__)
def get_name(member):
return member["profile"]["real_name"] or member["profile"]["display_name"]
@app.route("/", methods=["GET", "POST"])
def command():
# Read config field. If it's not yet entered by the user, show them the input
# form. The Command will save the entered value and not re-request again.
token = request.headers.get("slack-token")
if not token or len(token) < MIN_TOKEN_LEN:
return jsonify({
"config": {
"form": {
"fields": [
{
"type": "text",
"id": "slack-token",
"label": "Slack Bot Token",
"placeholder": "xoxb-***-***-***",
"helpText": HELP_TEXT,
"defaultValue": token,
"error": "Invalid token" if token and len(token) < MIN_TOKEN_LEN else None
}
]
}
}
})
# We have the token. Send Slack API request.
res = get(
url="https://slack.com/api/users.list?pretty=1",
headers={"Authorization": "Bearer " + token}
)
# Build CommandResponse from the Slack response.
return jsonify({
"view": {
"type": "list",
"options": [
{
"title": "@" + member["name"] +
(" — " + get_name(member) if get_name(member) else ""),
"icon": member["profile"]["image_48"],
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "slack://user?team=%s&id=%s" % (member["team_id"], member["id"])
}
}
for member in res.json()["members"]
if not member["is_bot"] and not member["deleted"]
]
}
})
@app.after_request
def add_header(response):
response.headers["Access-Control-Allow-Headers"] = "*" # for config headers
response.headers["Access-Control-Allow-Origin"] = "*"
return response
if __name__ == "__main__":
app.run(host="0.0.0.0", port=8080, debug=True)