Last updated 2 days ago

Masonry view

Use a Masonry view to display a grid of items with images to the user when they run a command.

Parameters

type : "masonry"

: "masonry" options : An array of MasonryOption objects.

Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "masonry" , "options" : [ { "imageURL" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "Moon" } } , { "imageURL" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1614642264762-d0a3b8bf3700" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "Sun" } } ] } }

MasonryOption objects

The MasonryOption object defines each option displayed in a Masonry view.

Parameters

imageURL : The image URL for this option.

: The image URL for this option. action : Add an Action when the user presses enter or clicks on the option.

: Add an Action when the user presses enter or clicks on the option. moveAction : Optional. Add an Action when the user presses tab on the option.