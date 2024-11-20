Icons
You can provide icons different ways to customize their appearance.
Emoji
Emoji can be provided inline. All Unicode Emoticons are supported.
{
"icon": "🚀"
}
Icons from the web
Icons accessible over HTTP/HTTPS can be provided as an absolute URL
{
"icon": "https://slapdash.com/favicon.icon"
}
You can provide SVG icons inline:
{
"icon": "<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"24\" width=\"24\" fill=\"none\" stroke=\"#000\" stroke-width=\"2\" ><circle cx=\"12\" cy=\"12\" r=\"10\"/></svg>"
}
Light and dark icons
{
"icon": {
"light":"🌝",
"dark": "🌔"
}
}
Current theme
Automatically adjust the icon color based on the current theme. This option replaces all non-transparent pixels of the icon with the appropriate color from the selected theme.
{
"icon": {
"monochrome": "https://example.com/icon.svg"
}
}