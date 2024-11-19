Last updated 2 days ago

Emoji Paster

Use this practical example of a cloud command to find, then copy and paste emoji.

This command illustrates how to return an interactive List view. In this case, we visualize emojis and their names. As you type, the command matches the emoji name. When you hit Enter, the command pastes the selected emoji in the active app. In this example, you'll also notice that you can use an emoji as a custom icon for an Option.

Code example