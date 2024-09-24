Last updated 3 weeks ago

Error handling

// TODO: what are our HTTP errors and list of error codes?

General Error object format

Copy Copied { "err": "Team not authorized", "ECODE": "OAUTH_023" }

not all errors return JSON object. eg.

PUT https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/9011234080 (usually a GET endpoint) Return: 404 with HTML body

Topics

Rate limiting

Feature not available for your workspace

Maintainance window

Unexpected server error

Resource not found, or no access to it

Timeouts

Attachment size limits // TODO: any other limitations beside rate limiting and this?

Authentication errors

Access forbidden

Example: Stripe's error handling https://docs.stripe.com/error-low-level#errors-in-http

Time Tracking errors

Copy Copied { "err": "Team not found", "ECODE": "TIMEENTRY_052" }

HTTP 400 for request with valid team_id and time tracking tags (not supported in plan)