Error handling
General Error object format
{
"err": "Team not authorized",
"ECODE": "OAUTH_023"
}
not all errors return JSON object. eg.
PUT https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/9011234080 (usually a GET endpoint) Return: 404 with HTML body
Topics
- Rate limiting
- Feature not available for your workspace
- Maintainance window
- Unexpected server error
- Resource not found, or no access to it
- Timeouts
- Attachment size limits // TODO: any other limitations beside rate limiting and this?
- Authentication errors
- Access forbidden
Example: Stripe's error handling https://docs.stripe.com/error-low-level#errors-in-http
Time Tracking errors
{
"err": "Team not found",
"ECODE": "TIMEENTRY_052"
}
HTTP 400 for request with valid team_id and time tracking tags (not supported in plan)