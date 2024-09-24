    Nothing Found

Error handling

// TODO: what are our HTTP errors and list of error codes? // Related Task: https://staging.clickup.com/t/8xdfc52kw

General Error object format

Copy
Copied
{
    "err": "Team not authorized",
    "ECODE": "OAUTH_023"
}

not all errors return JSON object. eg.

PUT https://api.clickup.com/api/v2/team/9011234080 (usually a GET endpoint) Return: 404 with HTML body

Topics

  • Rate limiting
  • Feature not available for your workspace
  • Maintainance window
  • Unexpected server error
  • Resource not found, or no access to it
  • Timeouts
  • Attachment size limits // TODO: any other limitations beside rate limiting and this?
  • Authentication errors
  • Access forbidden

Example: Stripe's error handling https://docs.stripe.com/error-low-level#errors-in-http

Time Tracking errors

Copy
Copied
{
  "err": "Team not found",
  "ECODE": "TIMEENTRY_052"
}

HTTP 400 for request with valid team_id and time tracking tags (not supported in plan)

ClickUp Logo
Login