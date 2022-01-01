    Nothing Found

Update privacy and access of an object or location

Update the privacy and access settings of an object or location in the Workspace. Note that sharing an item may incur charges.

SecurityAuthorization_Token
Request
path Parameters
workspace_id
required
string

The ID of the Workspace.

object_type
required
string

Any object that can be shared in a Workspace. For example, customField, dashboard, folder, goal, goalFolder,list, space, task, and view.

object_id
required
string

The ID of the object to share.

Request Body schema: application/json
required
Array of objects (UserAclEntry)

The user or user group (Team) you wish to give, remove, or edit permissions.

private
boolean

The privacy of an object or location.

Responses
200
patch/v3/workspaces/{workspace_id}/{object_type}/{object_id}/acls
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "entries": [
    ],
  • "private": true
}
