Update privacy and access of an object or location

Update the privacy and access settings of an object or location in the Workspace. Note that sharing an item may incur charges.
The ID of the Workspace.
Any object that can be shared in a Workspace. For example, customField, dashboard, folder, goal, goalFolder,list, space, task, and view.
customField
dashboard
folder
goal
goalFolder
list
space
task
view
The ID of the object to share.
The user or user group (Team) you wish to give, remove, or edit permissions.
The privacy of an object or location.
{"entries": [{"id": "string","kind": "string","permission_level": 0}],"private": true}